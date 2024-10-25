NBA Fans Slam Russell Westbrook's Denver Nuggets Debut
On Thursday evening, Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets had a tough night and lost by a score of 102-87 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on their home floor.
Westbrook finished with six points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 2/10 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 21 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to Westbrook's tough shooting night.
@BuccStone: "Westbrook already in playoff form"
@suum24: "Just retire mane save what’s least of ya legacy 😭😭😭"
@Smarty3385: "The most overrated basketball player in the last 20 years?"
@unanimous30: "Jokić already done playing with Russell Westbrook 😂 #NBA"
@BronsAura: "Man I'm smiling so hard right now can't believe we got rid of him and our biggest opps took him in 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"
@PurpGolded: "Nuggets fans are in for a LONG season 💀"
@jake_anderson44: "Russell Westbrook is -16 and 1-5 shooting with 2 turnovers
Water is wet
They never learn
It is truly hilarious"
@DaKidGowie: "Once Russell Westbrook hate-watching appears on the timeline, you know the NBA season has officially begun. For once, let that man play in peace. 🙄"
Westbrook is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Following the Thunder, the Nuggets will play their second game of the season on Saturday afternoon when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.