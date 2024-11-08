NBA Fans Slam Victor Wembanyama's Performance In Trail Blazers-Spurs Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played the Portland Trail Blazers at home in Texas.
The Spurs won by a score of 118-105 to improve to 4-5 in their first nine games.
That said, Victor Wembanyama finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field in 32 minutes.
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@ZamirBueno: "Stop encouraging this nonsense. Victor Wembanyama is shooting 21.5% from 3 on seven attempts this season. #porvida #wemby"
@spicer81: "Did not expect to see this level of regression from Victor Wembanyama. He’s 7’4 and constantly settles for contested threes, being so passive as an offensive threat. All the tools to dominate, as shown last season. Way off it so far."
@GUAPMONEY3: "I’ll never understand how victor wembanyama struggles to average 10 rebounds a game"
@jonspicks: "I just watched Deandre Ayton destroy Wemby in the first half. Something has just been off with Wemby all season. I think the Olympics may have exhausted him. Ayton should never dominate Wemby. Never."
@CT24305: "Wemby getting outplayed by Ayton.. Wemby should be embarrassed. Just standing around doing nothing."
@Drax_SAS: "Wemby is genuinely so bad at shooting now, the shooting coach needs to be fired for ruining his shot."
@PranavSriraman: "Imagine being 7'6" and having well below average efficiency?
Oh what it must be like, Wemby! 🤩"
The Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they remain at home to host the Utah Jazz in San Antonio.
Wembanyama is in his second NBA season.