NBA Fans Speculate Over Malik Monk's Cryptic Instagram Post
Malik Monk is coming off another productive year for the Sacramento Kings.
The former Kentucky star finished the season with averages of 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Monk will be a free agent (this summer) who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Wednesday, he made a post to Instagram that caught the attention of a lot of fans.
Monk captioned his post: "“Imma bout to blow up like a rocket…. 🚀 🚀Momma look we made it”!!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Legion Hoops reposted Monk's Instagram to X, and many fans responded with speculation.
Monk's free agency will be intriguing because he has been an essential part of the Kings.
In 2023, they reached the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006.
They are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
Monk was initially the 11th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
He has played eight seasons in the league for the Hornets, Kings (and Los Angeles Lakers).
The 26-year-old has career averages of 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 458 regular season games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games (for Sacramento in 2023).