NBA Fans Stick Up For Bronny James After Lakers-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, Bronny James appeared in his fourth NBA preseason game when the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.
Bronny got a lot of playing time in the fourth quarter and finished his night with two points, one rebound and one block while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
Via Legion Hoops: "Bronny James in the preseason:
44 minutes
4 points
5 turnovers
2-16 FG
0-7 3FG
-40"
While Bronny has clearly struggled, many NBA fans stuck up for the 19-year-old in the comments.
@FreeAgen_: "Rome wasn’t built in a day"
@HoodiHachimura: "never seen a 55th pick get a preseason recap"
@Yeahimbo_: "post a recap of every other draft pick lol first time I ever seen a recap for the “55th pick”"
@CoryJay23: "Social media be killing people these days man! Let that boy grow"
@__woods44: "what has the 55th pick in the last 10 drafts been doing …"
@BronsMind: "The most scrutinized 55th pick of all time 😭"
@tronnniel: "Gee I sure hope the 55th pick in next years draft gets this much attention!"
The Lakers will play two more preseason games against the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
They will then open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they face off against Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC.