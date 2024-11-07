NBA Fans Stunned By Tyrese Maxey Injury News
The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
However, the 76ers have dealt with a lot of injuries, and they are currently 1-6 in their first seven games of the new season.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update on Tyrese Maxey.
Via Charania: "Just In: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss a couple of weeks because of a right hamstring injury, sources told ESPN. Full evaluation coming later Thursday but sides are bracing for Maxey’s absence. Sixers will take careful approach with the injury."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news.
@OnBallPod: "Philadelphia 76ers cannot catch a break after Tyrese Maxey is sidelined with a hamstring injury"
@juloz30: "The #76ers can’t catch a break. All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined a couple weeks with a hamstring injury. This is especially frustrating considering that Joel Embiid will debut this coming Tuesday. A chance to see the new big three will have to wait."
@Donnie_BROgel: "In the last 24 hours of Philadelphia sports…
Tyrese Maxey expected to miss a couple of weeks because of a hamstring injury
Less than a week after being named NHL rookie of the month, Matvei Michkov will be a healthy scratch before the Flyers’ road game against the Lighting
The Union have parted ways with HC Jim Curtin
You can’t make this up!"
@ReneePwash: "So at this rate when will we see Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey on the court together?? 👀🫣 -"
@APH00PS: "76ers might be cooked and we’re not even 3 weeks into the season"
@JWeb777: "Sixers going to end up with Cooper Flagg at this rate."
Kevin O'Connor: "1-6 now. Tied for the worst record in the NBA. Still no Embiid. Might get real ugly."
@NikkiRaval09: "76ers cursed to never have a full roster 😭"
The 76ers will return to action on Friday evening when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.
Maxey is averaging 27.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.