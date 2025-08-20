Fastbreak

NBA Fans Surprised By Recent Washington Wizards Signing

According to Chris Haynes, the Wizards are signing Skal Labissière.

Ben Stinar

Mar 8, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Sacramento Kings power forward Skal Labissiere (3) dunks the ball during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Skal Labissière appeared in four games for the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season.

This week, Chris Haynes reported that the former Kentucky star is signing a deal with the Washington Wizards.

Via Haynes: "Free agent forward Skal Labissière has reached an agreement with the Washington Wizards, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells me."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@ThickyFontaine: "I didn’t even know he was still in the league"

@stakit_live: "Who?"

@jamiecr0driguez: "To do what?"

@ravenwizardd: "Thought this was the fake Haynes account….wth ? Lol"

@KuppaTDs: "No way he’s still around"

@ezsniper14: "Nah man Chris has to get off his phone 😭"

@Deegames1: "Why"

Mar 10, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talks with Sacramento Kings center Skal Labissiere (25) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Labissière was the 28th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He played the first two and a half seasons of his career for the Kings.

The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dec 23, 2019; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Skal Labissiere (17) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Labissière has career averages of 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 152 games.

He also appeared in three NBA playoff games (for the Trail Blazers).

Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Labissiere, 29, spent Summer League with the Orlando Magic. Averaged 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in the G League last season.

Possible Exhibit-10 contract candidate who could later sign with the Capital City Go-Go."

The Wizards finished last season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.

They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

