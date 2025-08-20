NBA Fans Surprised By Recent Washington Wizards Signing
Skal Labissière appeared in four games for the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season.
This week, Chris Haynes reported that the former Kentucky star is signing a deal with the Washington Wizards.
Via Haynes: "Free agent forward Skal Labissière has reached an agreement with the Washington Wizards, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells me."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@ThickyFontaine: "I didn’t even know he was still in the league"
@stakit_live: "Who?"
@jamiecr0driguez: "To do what?"
@ravenwizardd: "Thought this was the fake Haynes account….wth ? Lol"
@KuppaTDs: "No way he’s still around"
@ezsniper14: "Nah man Chris has to get off his phone 😭"
@Deegames1: "Why"
Labissière was the 28th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He played the first two and a half seasons of his career for the Kings.
The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Labissière has career averages of 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 152 games.
He also appeared in three NBA playoff games (for the Trail Blazers).
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Labissiere, 29, spent Summer League with the Orlando Magic. Averaged 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in the G League last season.
Possible Exhibit-10 contract candidate who could later sign with the Capital City Go-Go."
The Wizards finished last season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).