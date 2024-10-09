NBA Fans Troll Lakers Star LeBron James After Viral Post Before Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Lakers played their first two preseason games in California.
Before the long flight to Milwaukee, LeBron James sent out a post (via X) that went viral.
There were over 40,000 likes and 5.2 million impressions in less than three hours.
James wrote: "Can someone please explain to me why we’re getting on a ✈️ and heading to Milwaukee for 1 pre-season game!?!?"
Many people reacted to his post.
@NetsMuse: "I believe that's where the Bucks play if I'm not mistaken"
@greg16676935420: "Hey LeBron, it’s greg. The reason for this is because if you were to drive there it would take over 29 hours so I’m guessing your coaches thought it would be more efficient to fly. Hope this helps"
@MuseCamThomas: "It’s your job lol"
@jeremykamali: "You’re getting paid 60 million a year and you are complaining?"
@KnicksMemes: "Because you're getting paid millions of dollars?"
ESPN's Bobby Marks added more context.
Via Marks: "As someone who handled this in NJ/Brooklyn, the pre-season schedule is done in-house and not thru the NBA.
The process is similar to how colleges arrange non-conference games.
It looks like the Milwaukee game was part of a home-home arrangement between both teams.
The Bucks played at Los Angeles last October."
The Lakers will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host the Minneosta Timberwolves.
James is going into his 22nd season in the NBA (and seventh with the Lakers).