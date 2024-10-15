NBA Fans Unimpressed By Viral Ben Simmons Highlight In Wizards-Nets Game
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center for their second preseason game.
A lot of eyes have been on the return of Ben Simmons, who has started in each of the team's first two games.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "our starters for tonight:
Ben Simmons
Cam Johnson
Dorian Finney-Smith
Cam Thomas
Dennis Schröder"
During the first half, he pulled off a nice fake that led to a strong finish at the rim (h/t Hoop Central/@UsherNBA).
While it's a good sign that Simmons is being aggressive, a lot of fans were unimpressed with the highlight.
@SixthManJake: "Ben Simmons standards have gone so downhill that we’re highlighting a regular layup 1 minute into a game…"
@solomonxjones: "Why is this a tweet?? Ben Simmons gotta be paying these nba accounts to hype him up"
@ffflabbergasted: "we posting open layups now?"
@ajvballa: "We hyping lay ups now?"
@10gotgame: "Prime Ben Simmons would’ve slammed that"
@Klutch_23: "Bro made a driving layup and you said “Ben Simmons. 🔥”"
Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
As long as he can remain healthy, there is no question that Simmons can be a very good player this year.
He is going into his ninth NBA season (seventh playing).
The Nets will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 23 when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.