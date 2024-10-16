NBA Fans Unimpressed With Viral Bronny James Highlight In Lakers-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played their fourth preseason game when they faced off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.
The Lakers lost by a score of 110-97 to fall to 1-3 in the preseason.
Rookie Bronny James got playing time in the fourth quarter, and he had a strong finish at the rim that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Bronny James accelerates downhill for the strong finish 💪"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@FluGameMills: "NBA posting layups while he 1/5😭"
@modisgowcancer: "That was an ordinary finish. No need to hype"
@bozackery: "So he can’t shoot and he also can’t finish with his left hand. It’s getting worse and worse 🤦🏾♂️"
@undercoverNBA: "You posting this if it were the 54th pick Anton Watson?"
@JaguarGator9NFL: "Oh we posting layups now"
@ClipNation74: "Bruh this is a normal layup that people from a pickup game can do."
@brupeh: "y’all setting the kid up at this point."
@dlicps: "this game is cooked if we’re gassing up layups now 💀 "
@detearsv: "they posting a layup down 20 now 😭✌️"
Bronny finished the game with two points and one rebound while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in nine minutes of playing time.
The Lakers will open up the regular season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
They have two more preseason games against the Phoenix Suns (on Thursday) and Warriors (on Friday).