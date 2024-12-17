NBA Fans Upset By Josh Giddey Injury News In Bulls-Raptors Game
On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are playing the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
During the game, Josh Giddey went to the locker room with an injury.
The Bulls have now announced that he is out for the remainder of the night.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Injury Update: Josh Giddey (right ankle) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game vs. Toronto."
Giddey had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/4 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@marr_1chi: "almost had a triple double 💔 "
@BezLlama: "It would suck to lose Giddey man, dude has become really good."
@HonestBullsFann: "Noooooo"
@HeartBreakBears: "NOT THE TIME BULLS"
@torontobarnes: "gotta feel for Josh Giddey. Mans got hurt trying to avoid injuring Gradey. Put some respect on that mans name, his name is Josh Giddey. That man has a family. So sad how one persons lie can tarnish someone else's image"
@chisportsross: "Oh boy. Josh Giddey tweaked something in his leg/ankle and it does NOT look good."
@wheresrobthomas: "That’s the ankle Giddey injured during the Paris Olympics. No bueno"
Giddey is in his first season playing for the Bulls.
He had been averaging 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in his first 26 games.
K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported more details about what happened.
Via Johnson: "Josh Giddey, who is one rebound and two assists shy of his second triple double as a Bull, had to be helped to locker room by training staff after rolling right ankle on a defensive closeout."