NBA Fans Upset By LeBron James Big Announcement Ahead Of All-Star Game
On Sunday, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Before the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he has been ruled out for the game.
Via ESPN: "LeBron announced that he will not play in tonight's NBA All-Star Game due to ankle and foot discomfort."
Many fans reacted to the announcement.
@consultant_julius: "Why are you an all star then? Should have gave it to someone that can actually play. Man always got an excuse."
@dfd_rod: "Y u wait so late someone else could have played smh"
@iamthattboiitrayy: "bro i wanted to see bron nd curry nd he just now saying something 😂 lamelo should of been a all star"
@vb_.john: "TOP 3 WORST MOMENTS IN US HISTORY"
@sptony__: "Ofc he would wait til last min to say something this is what happens when u let a player do what they want"
@loganwoolsey: "MJ and Kobe would NEVER"
@user962589148: "Bros slowly preparing us that we will no longer see him there 2-4 years"
@joverand: "Waiting till an hour before it starts is classic LeBron. Buddy loves the attention 🤣🤣"
@da_dudeee: "LIKE THIS FOR LAMELO TO PULL UP TO THE STADIUM RIGHT NOW.."
James is in his 22nd NBA season.
He is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.