NBA Fans Upset By Russell Westbrook Injury News

Michael Malone provided the latest on Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Russell Westbrook is currently in the middle of his first season playing for the Denver Nuggets.

The 2017 MVP is averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 48 games.

However, Westbrook has missed each of the previous two games with an injury.

On Monday, head coach Michael Malone provided a disappointing update on the 36-year-old.

Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "No timeline or timeframe for Russell Westbrook (hamstring strain) to return to the Nuggets lineup, Michael Malone says."

Many people reacted to the news.

@datboyjohnny420: "He better be available by the game in Portland man this is gonna be 2 years in a row😩😭"

@LetsTalkNuggets: "Yeah he’s not coming back till after all-star break"

@TheKingKashh: "No way bro…"

@Famous________0: "Whatever rhythm he had is gone lmao"

@BettaKira23: "The nuggets just lost westbrook and watson for the next month they are cooked 😭😭😭"

@OKCdawgs: "Russ is getting old n injury prone but these damn hamstring issues constantly injuring my goat"

@Reemcooks: "Dang losing Watson & Russ is bad timing"

The Nuggets beat New Orleans Pelicans (on Monday) by a score of 125-113.

They have gone 31-19 in their first 50 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).

They will play the Pelicans (again) on Wednesday in New Orleans.

