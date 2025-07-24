Fastbreak

NBA Fans Upset With Devin Booker Phoenix Suns News

According to John Gambadoro, Devin Booker will be the point guard for the Suns.

Ben Stinar

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Devin Booker has spent all ten seasons of his pro career with the Phoenix Suns.

The four-time NBA All-Star is coming off a year where he averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Suns are planning to start Booker at point guard (h/t Evan Sidery of Forbes).

Many fans did not like the news on social media.

@UpnDownBoy: "Damn it no. What are these guys doing. Oh that's right, they have no idea."

@TheOGcolt: "Wasting another year of his prime having him play outside his natural position, where he’s been at his best throughout his career."

@itsmetoshiro: "Wrf. Just let this man be the star 2 guard and call it a day. Why the continued experiment here when it’s failed 2 years in a row"

@andyjbays: "Booker is a great playmaker, but man I want to see him play the 2 full time again. Like I know he can play the position, but I don’t wanna see Point Book again ya know"

@SnoopVonPoop: "I do not like this idea! It takes away from his game and has not worked out well in the past!"

@Hektor1K: "Point book was mediocre lol an everyone said that they didn’t want that for him but just to be that bucket getter"

The Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021.

However, they are coming off a year where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

