NBA Fans Upset With Draymond Green News Before Eastern Conference Finals
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Before the game, TNT Sports announced that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will be part of their coverage (h/t ClutchPoints).
Via TNT Sports: "TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA presented by Kia studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis live from New York and Indianapolis throughout the series. Additionally, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green will join the crew for the first two games in New York."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t New York Basketball).
@mitxhsteven: "Why? No one is interested in hearing his takes."
@5DaughterSports: "Why???? Nobody wants to listen to him."
@TheLandryShift: "So we gotta listen to Reggie during the games and Draymond after?"
@BlackFlazh: "Please hurry up and end TNT"
@StefLou15: "Being subjected to the TNT Broadcast is already terrible. But Draymond’s commentary being forced on the people should be illegal"
@staffy_tv: "I don’t think anyone asked for this @NBA"
Green has become a very successful media figure (in addition to being a Hall of Fame player).
He is coming off his 13th NBA season (all with Golden State).
The Knicks and Pacers faced off in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Indiana won the series in seven games.
Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals will be on Friday night (also in New York).