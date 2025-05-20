Fastbreak

NBA Fans Upset With Draymond Green News Before Eastern Conference Finals

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will join TNT's coverage for Games 1 and 2.

Ben Stinar

Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks to media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the game, TNT Sports announced that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will be part of their coverage (h/t ClutchPoints).

Via TNT Sports: "TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA presented by Kia studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will provide pregame, halftime and postgame analysis live from New York and Indianapolis throughout the series. Additionally, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green will join the crew for the first two games in New York."

Draymond Green
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t New York Basketball).

@mitxhsteven: "Why? No one is interested in hearing his takes."

@5DaughterSports: "Why???? Nobody wants to listen to him."

@TheLandryShift: "So we gotta listen to Reggie during the games and Draymond after?"

@BlackFlazh: "Please hurry up and end TNT"

@StefLou15: "Being subjected to the TNT Broadcast is already terrible. But Draymond’s commentary being forced on the people should be illegal"

@staffy_tv: "I don’t think anyone asked for this @NBA"

Draymond Green
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (left) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Green has become a very successful media figure (in addition to being a Hall of Fame player).

He is coming off his 13th NBA season (all with Golden State).

NBA
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Knicks and Pacers faced off in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Indiana won the series in seven games.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals will be on Friday night (also in New York).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.