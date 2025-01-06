NBA Fans Upset With JJ Redick For Lakers-Rockets Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets (in Texas) by a score of 119-115.
The Lakers made a comeback, but the Rockets were still able to hold on and avoid blowing their 22-point lead.
Many fans were upset with head coach JJ Redick after the loss.
@smh24yt__: "JJ Redick is the worst sidelines out of bounds play coach in clutch time I’ve ever seen in NBA history, bro runs the absolute worst sets 😭😭😭"
@TyHollins0: "Max Christie being the inbound man in a clutch situation is not JJ Redick’s finest moment"
@The_Scorelord: "JJ Redick lost us this game."
@TheRealD_C: "JJ Redick out here again with this centerless lineup when he has AD, Christian Koloko, and now Jaxson Hayes available. I really don’t get what there is to like about this strategy. They defend Sengun with Rui (why?), double, then give up an offensive rebound.
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE."
@24Dparks: "Redick small ball strikes again. Maybe Koloko should actually play"
@deadboylyfee: "We coulda won this game if Redick played DFS more than 6 minutes in the first half and didn’t put out that awful lineup to start the 4th smh"
@bryantintown: "Redick lost us this game"
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 20-15 in their first 35 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
However, the Lakers are just 8-10 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Los Angeles.
Following the Rockets, the Lakers are now headed to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks on Tuesday.