Fastbreak

NBA Fans Upset With JJ Redick For Lakers-Rockets Game

The Lakers lost to the Rockets.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to media members before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talks to media members before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets (in Texas) by a score of 119-115.

The Lakers made a comeback, but the Rockets were still able to hold on and avoid blowing their 22-point lead.

Many fans were upset with head coach JJ Redick after the loss.

@smh24yt__: "JJ Redick is the worst sidelines out of bounds play coach in clutch time I’ve ever seen in NBA history, bro runs the absolute worst sets 😭😭😭"

@TyHollins0: "Max Christie being the inbound man in a clutch situation is not JJ Redick’s finest moment"

@The_Scorelord: "JJ Redick lost us this game."

@TheRealD_C: "JJ Redick out here again with this centerless lineup when he has AD, Christian Koloko, and now Jaxson Hayes available. I really don’t get what there is to like about this strategy. They defend Sengun with Rui (why?), double, then give up an offensive rebound.

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE."

@24Dparks: "Redick small ball strikes again. Maybe Koloko should actually play"

@deadboylyfee: "We coulda won this game if Redick played DFS more than 6 minutes in the first half and didn’t put out that awful lineup to start the 4th smh"

@bryantintown: "Redick lost us this game"

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 20-15 in their first 35 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

However, the Lakers are just 8-10 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Los Angeles.

Lakers NBA
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks with guard Max Christie (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Following the Rockets, the Lakers are now headed to Dallas to face off against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.