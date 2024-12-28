NBA Fans Upset With Steve Kerr After Warriors-Clippers Game

Fastbreak

A lot of NBA fans continue to be upset with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Clippers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 102-92.

The Warriors were playing without their two best players (Steph Curry and Draymond Green).

They are now in the middle of a three-game losing skid.

After the game, many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.

@2DracoPoint: "How does Steve Kerr still have a job lol"

@TrulyErebo: "Get Steve Kerr out of my GSW, I have seen enough. Bring in Mike Brown as his replacement and see this thing work!!!"

@solomon_tech: "Steve Kerr system no longer works, it's outdated and predictable. Everyone knows the bs he runs"

@babyfacedubs: "FIRE STEVE KERR RETWEET THIS IF YOU AGREE"

@WardellFor3: "Mike Brown got fired, meanwhile Steve Kerr still have a job lmfao"

The Warriors are 15-15 in their first 30 games of the season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

If the NBA season ended on Saturday, the Warriors would not be in the playoffs (or the play-in tournament).

Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Following the Clippers, the Warriors will return home for the second night of a back-to-back when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

At home, they have gone 7-7 in 14 games played at the Chase Center.

