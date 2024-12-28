NBA Fans Upset With Steve Kerr After Warriors-Clippers Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Clippers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 102-92.
The Warriors were playing without their two best players (Steph Curry and Draymond Green).
They are now in the middle of a three-game losing skid.
After the game, many fans were upset with head coach Steve Kerr.
@2DracoPoint: "How does Steve Kerr still have a job lol"
@TrulyErebo: "Get Steve Kerr out of my GSW, I have seen enough. Bring in Mike Brown as his replacement and see this thing work!!!"
@solomon_tech: "Steve Kerr system no longer works, it's outdated and predictable. Everyone knows the bs he runs"
@babyfacedubs: "FIRE STEVE KERR RETWEET THIS IF YOU AGREE"
@WardellFor3: "Mike Brown got fired, meanwhile Steve Kerr still have a job lmfao"
The Warriors are 15-15 in their first 30 games of the season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
If the NBA season ended on Saturday, the Warriors would not be in the playoffs (or the play-in tournament).
Following the Clippers, the Warriors will return home for the second night of a back-to-back when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
At home, they have gone 7-7 in 14 games played at the Chase Center.