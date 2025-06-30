NBA Fans Urge Denver Nuggets To Make Trade
Michael Porter Jr. has spent all seven years of his pro career with the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
On Sunday, Porter Jr. celebrated his 27th birthday.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Happy Birthday, MPJ!"
Many fans left comments on the post (urging the team to trade Porter Jr.).
@_miguelapa_: "Trade him as a present"
@tbraloco_be: "Happy B day and go to other team 🙏"
@nzqueiroz23: "Happy birthday bud, it’s time to leave..👍🏽"
@diegosant2: "welcome to salt lake Mpj, franchise player in utah"
@alexl610: "Happy birthday, give us what the contract values you at or go"
@swehoops: "And lets hope front office is wise and brave enough to trade you asap"
@_will_santiago: "Happy birthday, now trade him"
Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri.
Despite dealing with injuries early in his career, he has averages of 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 345 games.
He also helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
The Nuggets finished this past season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).
While they lost, the Nuggets were the only team to take the Thunder to a Game 7.