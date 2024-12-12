NBA Fans Worried About LeBron James After Latest Update Ahead Of Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minnesota.
LeBron James missed practice on Wednesday (personal), and he has now been ruled out for their showdown with the Timberwolves (foot).
This will be the second straight game that James has missed.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (foot) ruled out for Friday."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@Davethe_King1: "Foot soreness? Oh no.. it’s slowly happening.."
@Kuthberttt: "Time to retire"
@_Derixk: "He’s gone lol"
@KnechtFour3: "he better actually be hurt and not just giving up"
@notcrypticno: "Bron Bron please get better I'm praying every night for your health ✊🙏🙏"
@vindubeth: "This could just be something with the family. Sometimes you just need time off, hopefully nothing major."
@madzac007: "LeBron James, the basketball wizard, has taken a temporary leave from the Lakers for "personal reasons." His first game missed this season due to a sore foot, and now this? Is he plotting his next move in the galaxy of basketball or just taking a well-deserved break?"
@dgsire: "DAY RUINED, SEASON IS OVER"
@GolongV: "Micheal Jordan left the nba for 3 years nobody cared LeBron missing a few games got every body parinoid"
James is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Lakers are 13-11 in their first 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games.
Following Minnesota, the Lakers will return home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening.