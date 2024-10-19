NBA Fans Worried About Mikal Bridges After Horrendous Performance Against Wizards
Mikal Bridges is one of the best young forwards in the NBA.
The former Villanova star finished last season with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
Over the offseason, the New York Knicks pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Bridges.
On Friday evening, the Knicks played their final preseason game when they lost to the Washington Wizards by a score of 118-117.
Bridges had an extremely tough showing.
He finished with eight points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 2/12 from the field and 0/10 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted on social media.
@StreakyNYK: "People ain’t worried about Mikal’s shot but I would be lol cuz when a dude shoots 0-10 from 3 in the final preseason game and a solid amount were open looks and shoots 2-19 in total from beyond the arc…yeah I’d be concerned…traded 1,000 picks for this dude btw."
@MrAzSports: "Mikal Bridges went 0/10 form 3PT & 2/12 from FG yesterday.
What happened to his form?!?"
@30problemz: "What happened to Mikal Bridges jumper..?"
@DollarsignMLB: "Mikal Bridges 2-12 0-10
This guy is gonna be trouble for the Knicks
He was awful for Brooklyn last season"
@HoagieMobile: "Mikal Bridges jumper is completely broken and the Knicks may have nuked their team making that trade. He went 2/12 and 0/10 from 3 and some of the misses were BAD."
@Yannis_LB: "Didnt gave up 5 first round picks for him to become Thybulle"
The Knicks will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they visit the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.