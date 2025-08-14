NBA Fans Worried For Joel Embiid After 76ers News
Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant players in the NBA (when healthy).
That said, the 2023 MVP has appeared in just 58 out of the last 164 regular season games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
One major issue has been his availability in back-to-backs.
On Thursday, the NBA announced the schedules for all 30 teams in the league.
The 76ers are tied for the most back-to-backs.
Via ClutchPoints: "Most back-to-back games next season 😬
🔹76ers - 16 🔹Nuggets - 16 🔹Suns - 16 🔹Hornets - 16 🔹Wizards - 16
🔸Clippers - 15 🔸Raptors - 15 🔸Trail Blazers - 15 🔸Pelicans - 15 🔸Warriors - 15 🔸Heat - 15 🔸Jazz - 15"
Many NBA fans reacted to the news for Embiid (h/t Legion Hoops).
@PrizePicks: "Embiid bout to retire after having to play this schedule"
@TGTatum4_3: "No in season awards for Embiid this season"
@ownedby30: "The league hates embiid"
@HoodiiShai: "Well Embiid won’t be eligible for MVP"
@TheHurricaneBen: "Embiid playing 22 games max this year"
@Sportcoin1: "Maybe Embiid should just sit until the playoffs."
@Davethe_King1: "And guess who isn’t playing in any of them 😭🤣🤣🤣💀"
@amyknowsball: "The NBA forcing Joel Embiid out of the league"
@NugsGetBuckets: "Embiid is already planning out his vacation during the away game in Denver 😭😭😭"
Embiid finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range.
However, the former Kansas star appeared in just 19 of 82 games.