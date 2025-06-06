NBA Finals Prove Massive Mistake Made By Los Angeles Lakers
Alex Caruso has been one of the best role players in the NBA dating back to when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Last summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a brilliant trade to acquire Caruso from the Chicago Bulls.
Caruso and the Thunder are currently in the 2025 NBA Finals facing off against the Indiana Pacers.
He got off to a great start to Game 1.
A lot of people were talking about the 30-year-old on social media.
Via Underdog NBA: "Alex Caruso in 8 minutes:
7 PTS
2 BLK
1 STL
2-2 FG
1-1 3PT
2-2 FT"
Skip Bayless: "Alex Caruso is such an amazing basketball player - so smart, so athletic, such extreme energy."
@ThunderFilmRoom: "We don’t deserve to watch Alex Caruso on the defensive end.
He’s simply too good for all of us."
Anthony Slater: "Nineteen first half turnovers for the Pacers. Seven combined steals from Lu Dort and Alex Caruso. Thunder only made 37 percent of their shots, but got up 18 more attempts and lead by 12."
Caruso helped LeBron James and the Lakers win the 2020 title over the Miami Heat.
He played one more season with the franchise before leaving (via free agency) in the summer of 2021.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation (on May 18): "The Lakers letting Alex Caruso walk made no sense when it happened and has only looked worse as time has gone by."
Caruso is in his eighth NBA season.