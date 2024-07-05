NBA Free Agent Reportedly Spurns Lakers To Sign With Warriors
On July 4, Buddy Hield was one of the best free agents remaining on the market.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Hield is heading to the Golden State Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade (with the Philadelphia 76ers).
Following the news, Charania, Anthony Slater, Mark Puleo and Mike Vorkunov wrote a detailed piece for The Athletic.
They reported that Hield chose the Warriors over the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.
Via The Athletic: "Hield chose the Warriors because of the opportunity to win, per league sources. His suitors included the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers."
The Pistons had another tough season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight year.
That said, the Lakers are arguably better than the Warriors heading into the 2024-25 season, which is what makes the decision from Hield even more intriguing.
On the other hand, Hield is among the best three-point shooters in the NBA, so wanting to play with Steph Curry and the Warriors makes sense.
He is coming off a year where he played for the 76ers (and Indiana Pacers).
The former Oklahoma superstar averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
The Warriors have won five titles since the 2015 season, but they are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.