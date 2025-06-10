NBA G League Shouts Out Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James has gotten off to a slow start to his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
That said, the 20-year-old guard was among the best players in the G League.
On Monday, the G League made a post to Instagram for Bronny that had over 122,000 likes.
Via NBA G League: "Bronny James’ rookie year in the G League was ELECTRIC! At just 20 years old, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG last season with the @southbaylakers. In Laker wins, he shot 51% FG, 45% 3PT, and 88% FT. 🤩 @bronny"
A lot of NBA fans left comments on the post.
@jadenc.2: "Bronny gonna be special 🔥mark my words!"
@imababababab: "I love how positive the comments are"
@head_huncho_10: "I see a smaller version of Russ just off tha way he moves"
@zachychan_999: "he’s a great g league player and could definitely contribute to a winning team fs. develop him more so that way he can be a big piece to winning a chip somewhere even if it’s not with LA"
@dalton.dly: "I honestly think jj should’ve put bronny in during the last game of the playoffs just to test and see if he had that clutch factor. Could’ve been a really good test and given him more experience instead of having him on the bench the entire time"
Bronny's second year in the NBA (and G League) will draw significant interest.
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.