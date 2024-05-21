NBA General Manager Reveals Honest Thoughts About Bronny James
Bronny James continues to be among most talked about prospects heading into the 2024 NBA Draft next month.
The former USC star finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Recently, Will Dawkins (general manager of the Washington Wizards) appeared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back and spoke about James.
Dawkins on Bronny James: "If his name was Johnny James, the media and fans wouldn't care as much, but he'd still be on our radar. He's a guy that did his work in high school, was a high school All-American, obviously showed a massive resilience to come back from everything he went through, so you didn't expect him to start the year off the way he did. He finished the year strong, he's finishing the combine strong, so as evaluators, we have to look at him. At the end of the day he's just like everyone else in this draft process."
The Wizards would be intriguing team for James, because they are still in a significant rebuilding process.
They are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons (they last made the postseason in 2021 when Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were on the roster).
That said, the Wizards have talented players such as Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole to build around.