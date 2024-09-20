LaMelo Ball Reacts To LiAngelo Ball's Shocking Statement
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is the youngest brother of Lonzo and LiAngelo.
The family got a lot of attention back in 2017 due to their father, LaVar Ball, making bold statements about his sons.
Lonzo and LiAngelo have a podcast (WAE Show), and a recent clip got a lot of attention on social media.
LiAngelo (h/t Overtime): "My dad taught me how to drive at 11 years old. 12 years old I’m driving me and Melo to school."
LaMelo confirmed the story (via X).
His post had over 3,000 likes and 195,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
LaMelo wrote: "no kizzy 💀 big balla was on dat 😂🤞🏼"
A lot of fans reacted to the clip.
Via @szechuan_don_: "Lies...lavar and yall mom would of been in jail by 10am...cps would of taken yall forsure...especially in chino hills...especially if a teacher caught you"
Via @Lotto_Rocket: "Lavar ball on the Dad mount Rushmore bruh lol"
Via @Kid_Phenom7: "I 100% believe this lmaooooo because Lavar is foolish lol"
Via @longlivedarius_: "lonzo just watching his brother bluff like a mf 😂😂😂"
Via @Up1_Geo: "Lavar Ball is one of kind. In a good way too"
Via @Uncc1422: "Lavar ball might be the most real famous father😂😂😂😂😂😂 SOMEONE GOTTA DRIVE US BACK😂😂😂"
LaMelo is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Hornets.
The 2022 NBA All-Star averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.