NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Viral Mike Tyson Statement
On Friday evening, many people in the sports world were watching the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.
At 58, Tyson is far from his prime, so he was unable to compete at a high level.
Thousands of people reacted to the fight, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Johnson's post had over 24,000 likes and one million impressions in less than two hours.
He wrote: "Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight.
This fight tonight was not great for boxing."
Many people reacted to the NBA legend's viral post on X.
@Michael_Karie: "Anyone with 2 eyes could see that was scripted. All a show for Netflix. THAT'S why it was free"
@damanr: "Do you know how mad you'd have to make Magic Johnson for him to tweet like this?"
@PLeonardNYDN: "Even Magic hated it"
@LakeShowYo: "that’s like u playing Jalen Hood Schifino 1 on 1 and getting cooked"
@TendulkarAnand: "If that was Mike Tyson fighting at 38, it was sad. To me, at 58, it was expected, not sad. And please don’t say it was a bad look for boxing, cause that wasn’t boxing. It was barely an exhibition of a sport. I had no expectations going in, and my expectations were met."
@mikesauce143: "Respect to Jake for not going all out again Mike. Would’ve been awful to see that"