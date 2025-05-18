Fastbreak

NBA Legend Allan Houston Sends Heartfelt Message To New York Knicks

Allan Houston made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

February 25, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; Landry Fields (right) of team New York celebrates with Allan Houston after winning the 2012 NBA All-Star Shooting Stars competition at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks recently advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

They beat the Boston Celtics in the second round (in six games).

Via The NBA: "KNICKS ADVANCE TO EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000 🚨"

When the team was last in the Eastern Conference finals, Allan Houston (who was an All-Star was one of their best players.

Following their Game 6 victory over the Celtics, Houston made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 6,000 likes.

He wrote: "25 years ago I never took nights like these for granted. They took literal blood, sweat & tears to get to. Now I Gotta walk this fine line between appreciating the moment and moving to the next battle.

Halfway to the destination 💪🏾

Let's Go Knicks"

Houston was the 11th pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

He spent the final nine years of his career with New York.

In that span, he averaged 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 602 games.

They reached the 1999 NBA Finals.

Former Tennessee and NBA guard Allan Houston appears on court during a college basketball exhibition game between Tennessee and Indiana on Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many fans commented on Houston's post.

@fgbraveheart0301: "Still my favorite Knick of all time I tried to imitate that sweet jumper you still have but great basketball player and an incredible human being LETS GO KNICKS 🟠🟧🔶🔵🔹🔷"

@kirk.2k: "I don’t think I’ve ever screamed the way I did when Allan Houston hit that GW against the heat in 1999"

@forevermclovin: "Class Act Allan H20. Purest jump shot in the game."

