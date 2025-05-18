NBA Legend Allan Houston Sends Heartfelt Message To New York Knicks
The New York Knicks recently advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
They beat the Boston Celtics in the second round (in six games).
Via The NBA: "KNICKS ADVANCE TO EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000 🚨"
When the team was last in the Eastern Conference finals, Allan Houston (who was an All-Star was one of their best players.
Following their Game 6 victory over the Celtics, Houston made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 6,000 likes.
He wrote: "25 years ago I never took nights like these for granted. They took literal blood, sweat & tears to get to. Now I Gotta walk this fine line between appreciating the moment and moving to the next battle.
Halfway to the destination 💪🏾
Let's Go Knicks"
Houston was the 11th pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.
He spent the final nine years of his career with New York.
In that span, he averaged 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 602 games.
They reached the 1999 NBA Finals.
Many fans commented on Houston's post.
@fgbraveheart0301: "Still my favorite Knick of all time I tried to imitate that sweet jumper you still have but great basketball player and an incredible human being LETS GO KNICKS 🟠🟧🔶🔵🔹🔷"
@kirk.2k: "I don’t think I’ve ever screamed the way I did when Allan Houston hit that GW against the heat in 1999"
@forevermclovin: "Class Act Allan H20. Purest jump shot in the game."