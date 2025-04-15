NBA Legend Allen Iverson Makes Heartfelt Michael Jordan Post
Allen Iverson is one of the most talented (and iconic) NBA players of all time.
The Philadelphia 76ers legend has always been clear about his love for Michael Jordan.
On Monday, Iverson made a post to Instagram (showing his respect for Jordan) that had over 18,000 likes in less than four hours.
Iverson wrote: "Natural Born Killa!! I remember this as a kid! It inspired me then and it inspires me now!
#MJMondays"
Many NBA fans reacted to Iverson's post in the comments.
Brinkley Wilson: "The answer knows the answer 🐐"
@port_city_2400: "The real GOAT MJ MONDAY'S"
@riqmo: "Nobody has displayed greatness in the sport of basketball better than Michael Jeffrey Jordan."
@mikehdo: "I’ll take a legendary NBA player’s opinion on the GOAT debate than some random on their coach 😆"
@justjaybe: "…. For the non-Jordan 🐐 supporters that will be in the comments… ya’ll do know you can just simply avoid this account and this post right? 😂 Iverson has praised Bron multiple times. It ain’t that deep that Jordan is HIS 🐐 and not yours. Damn ya’ll. 😂"
@bet_on_him: "Mj Mondays & AIFridays he start it I end it both my favorite players all time both tatted on my arm Inspired me so much to be great 🙏🏾🙌🏾🐐💥🔥"
Iverson was the first pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.
He spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.
The 49-year-old made 11 NBA All-Star Games (and won the 2001 MVP Award).