NBA Legend Allen Iverson Makes Heartfelt Post For Julius Erving

Allen Iverson made a post for fellow 76ers legend Julius Erving.

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson wipes tears away as he talks about his selection for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016 during a press conference at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Allen Iverson is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

He is most known for his legendary run playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Saturday, Iverson made a post to Instagram for another 76ers legend (Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving).

Iverson wrote: "Passing of the torch"

There were over 25,000 likes on the post in four hours.

Many people (including NBA players) left comments.

Jamal Crawford: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Baron Davis: "🔥🔥🔥"

Stephon Marbury: "I.C.O.N.S."

Quentin Richardson: "Icons!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Nov. 1, 2005; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers -- Julius Erving (Dr. J) hugs Philadelphia 76ers player Allen Iverson before the 76ers played the Milwaukee Bucks at Wachovia Center Tuesday, on opening night of NBA season. Henry Bibby is at left. A number of former 76ers players, including Bibby and Erving were on hand to support new 76ers coach Maurice Cheeks in his debut as 76ers head coach. Mandatory Credit: Eileen Blass/USA TODAY NETWORK / Eileen Blass-USA TODAY NETWORK v

@_ron9_: "Yooooo this is dope on so many levels 🫡💯"

@zeekgotit22: "Now who do you pass the torch down to? The Sixers seems so cook these days 😩"

@schizothakilla1986: "We still waiting for the nxt legendary sixer after u bubba chuck"

@carl_aech: "Next sixer great gotta wear number 9"

Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson is presented a jacket by Julius Dr. J Erving during a ceremony for his induction to the hall of fame during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Erving played 11 NBA seasons for the 76ers.

He led them to the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via @SwipaCam: "Julius Erving is the best all-time great player ever who is not respected as such because his true prime was in the ABA.

Look at this:"

As for Iverson, he was never able to win a title, but was able to lead the franchise to the 2001 NBA Finals (which is the last time they got that far).

The Hall of Fame guard also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets over 14 total NBA seasons.

Via NBA Retweet: "Allen Iverson’s resume:

Hall of Famer
11x All-Star
7x All-NBA
2000-01 MVP
4x Scoring Champion
3x Steals Champion
24k Career Points
5.6k Career Assists
1983 Career Steals"

May 2, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson (L) and Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson (R) react after a 76ers dunk against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
