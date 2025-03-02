Fastbreak

NBA Legend Allen Iverson Makes Heartfelt Steph Curry Post During Warriors-76ers Game

76ers legend Allen Iverson reacted to Steph Curry honoring him.

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson wipes tears away as he talks about his selection for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016 during a press conference at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson wipes tears away as he talks about his selection for enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016 during a press conference at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Before the game, Curry was seen wearing a jacked that honored Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

Via The NBA: "Steph ARRIVES in Philly. 📸

Paying homage to "The Answer" Allen Iverson 🙌"

Many people reacted to the outfit, and one person who sent out a heartfelt post was Iverson (via Instagram).

His post had over 13,000 likes in three hours.

Iverson wrote: "No words can explain how I felt when I saw this!

#ImSoBlessed"

A lot of people left comments on Iverson's post.

Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury: "The love is endless! Stay fearless!!! ❤️🙌❤️"

@jeffvanpatten: "Two of my favorites of all time. AI is the pound-for-pound GOAT. What he did was amazing, especially in a league meant for taller players."

Douglas Viegas: "❤️❤️❤️ STRAIGHT LEGEND!💪🏾🏀👊🏾Both of YOU!🏆🏆THANK YOU SO MUCH for ALL THE INSPIRATION!TRUE PLAYAZ!"

Tyson Beck: "Two of the most influential players of all time to the game of basketball 🌊"

@truemc100k: "Respect the game and the game will respect you"

Curry finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal while shooting 10/18 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

However, the Warriors lost by a score of 126-119.

Stephen Curry
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Warriors will resume action on Monday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.