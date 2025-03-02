NBA Legend Allen Iverson Makes Heartfelt Steph Curry Post During Warriors-76ers Game
On Saturday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played the 76ers in Philadelphia.
Before the game, Curry was seen wearing a jacked that honored Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
Via The NBA: "Steph ARRIVES in Philly. 📸
Paying homage to "The Answer" Allen Iverson 🙌"
Many people reacted to the outfit, and one person who sent out a heartfelt post was Iverson (via Instagram).
His post had over 13,000 likes in three hours.
Iverson wrote: "No words can explain how I felt when I saw this!
#ImSoBlessed"
A lot of people left comments on Iverson's post.
Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury: "The love is endless! Stay fearless!!! ❤️🙌❤️"
@jeffvanpatten: "Two of my favorites of all time. AI is the pound-for-pound GOAT. What he did was amazing, especially in a league meant for taller players."
Douglas Viegas: "❤️❤️❤️ STRAIGHT LEGEND!💪🏾🏀👊🏾Both of YOU!🏆🏆THANK YOU SO MUCH for ALL THE INSPIRATION!TRUE PLAYAZ!"
Tyson Beck: "Two of the most influential players of all time to the game of basketball 🌊"
@truemc100k: "Respect the game and the game will respect you"
Curry finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal while shooting 10/18 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
However, the Warriors lost by a score of 126-119.
The Warriors will resume action on Monday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in 60 games.