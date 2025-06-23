NBA Legend Allen Iverson's Message To Cooper Flagg Goes Viral
Cooper Flagg will more than likely be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks) later this week.
Recently, Flagg was spotted in New York City.
The former Duke superstar met NBA legend Allen Iverson (who is a huge fan of Flagg).
Iverson said (via Fanatics): "That's a bad dude right here. That's a bad guy... I love watching you play."
Iverson's message to Flagg got a lot of attention on social media.
@sluggers55: "I love AI. He’s just one of the greats. Wish he had received a chip."
kendratrammel: "That’s a wrap! You guys can go ahead and shut down FF ‘25 because that right there is the only footage I needed to see on this day. How awesome was that?!🥹❤️"
Sean Barnard: "3 daps from AI is a pretty glowing endorsement of Cooper Flagg"
Mavs Film Room: "I love Allen Iverson and the respect he shows to the younger generation of basketball players
And everyone should know how influential AI is to basketball culture, he’s one of the most important figures in the history of the game"
@Somewhere0991: "Love how A.I shows love to the new generation whenever he can, wish his contemporaries were more like him."
Flagg finished his only season in college with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Duke reached the Final Four (before losing to Houston).