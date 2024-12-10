NBA Legend Allen Iverson Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Post
Carmelo Anthony is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer last played in the league during the 2021-22 season, but he is still active on social media and has over 8.1 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Anthony made a post that had 20,000 likes in eight hours.
In the photos, he was featured with Jimmy Butler, DJ Khaled and Mickalene Thomas.
Anthony captioned his post: "Life imitates art #STAYME7O
@creativemindstalks @artbasel"
One person who left a comment on Anthony's post was NBA legend Allen Iverson.
Iverson wrote: "U ah Kool MF!!"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing Iverson's interaction with Anthony.
While they never won a title together, the duo was among the most exciting in NBA history.
During the 2009 season, Anthony and Iverson led the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals (they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
That was the only time that Anthony reached the conference finals during his career.
Via Bleacher Report on May 19, 2020: "On this day in 2009, Kobe and Melo battled in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Mamba: 40 PTS | 13-28 FG
Melo: 39 PTS | 14-20 FG
Bryant later called Anthony the “player that I enjoyed guarding the most. He was the most difficult because of his size and his speed.""
Iverson last played in the NBA during the 2009-10 season.
In addition to Denver, he also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies over 14 seasons.