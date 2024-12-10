NBA Legend Allen Iverson Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Post

On this day in 2009, Kobe and Melo battled in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.



▫️Mamba: 40 PTS | 13-28 FG

▫️Melo: 39 PTS | 14-20 FG



Bryant later called Anthony the “player that I enjoyed guarding the most. He was the most difficult because of his size and his speed." pic.twitter.com/yK5nkjAjhD