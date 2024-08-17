Fastbreak

NBA Legend Allen Iverson Revealed His All-Time Starting 5

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson revealed his all-time NBA starting five.

Ben Stinar

November 2, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Allen Iverson (3) smiles during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
November 2, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Allen Iverson (3) smiles during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Iverson is one of the best (and most popular) NBA players of all time.

Back in February, the Hall of Fame point guard was on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast (The Big Podcast with Shaq).

This week, they posted a clip from the interview where Iverson revealed his all-time NBA starting five (h/t HoopsHype).

Iverson: "Steph, Kobe, Mike, LeBron, Diesel [Shaq]."

Iverson's choices are hard to argue with.

Curry is seen by many as the best point guard of all time.

The Golden State Warriors four-time NBA Champion has career averages of 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range.

Stephen Curr
Dec 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles during a postgame interview following a victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant won five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hall of Fame guard had career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range.

Kobe Bryan
Jan 6, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan is seen by many as the greatest player of all time and won six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls.

His career averages were 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.

Michael Jorda
Feb 15, 1996; Auburn Hills MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace at Auburn Hills. The Bulls beat the Pistons 112-109 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

James is another player in the greatest of all-time conversation.

The four-time NBA Champion has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.

LeBron Jame
Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player in NBA history.

The four-time NBA Champion had career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field.

Shaquille O'Neal
June 19, 2000; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; The Lakers Shaquille O'Neal holds up the NBA Championship trophy and the MVP trophy after the Lakers defeated the Pacers 116 - 111 during the 6th game of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro -USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro -USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.