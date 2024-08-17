NBA Legend Allen Iverson Revealed His All-Time Starting 5
Allen Iverson is one of the best (and most popular) NBA players of all time.
Back in February, the Hall of Fame point guard was on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast (The Big Podcast with Shaq).
This week, they posted a clip from the interview where Iverson revealed his all-time NBA starting five (h/t HoopsHype).
Iverson: "Steph, Kobe, Mike, LeBron, Diesel [Shaq]."
Iverson's choices are hard to argue with.
Curry is seen by many as the best point guard of all time.
The Golden State Warriors four-time NBA Champion has career averages of 24.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range.
Bryant won five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Hall of Fame guard had career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range.
Jordan is seen by many as the greatest player of all time and won six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls.
His career averages were 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.
James is another player in the greatest of all-time conversation.
The four-time NBA Champion has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.
Lastly, O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player in NBA history.
The four-time NBA Champion had career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 58.2% from the field.