NBA Legend Allen Iverson Sends Bold Message To Carmelo Anthony
Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony were once among the most exciting duos in the NBA when they were with the Denver Nuggets.
Recently, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Anthony is being inducted into the Hall of Fame (first-ballot).
Via ESPN: "Breaking: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell @ShamsCharania."
Many people have sent their well wishes to Anthony, and one person who made a post (via Instagram) was Iverson.
His post had over 27,000 likes in less than five hours.
Iverson wrote: "Not one authentic basketball head surprised!! Well deserved jack. Congrats to you and yours. Love you to life!@carmeloanthony"
A lot of fans left comments on Iverson's post.
@jacob_r_carter: "love when i see greatness recognize greatness"
@enbaja8: "The evolutionary thank you ai"
@porkchop313: "Let’s Go Melo Huge Congratulations @carmeloanthony Well Deserved One Of My Favorite Players Of All Time And Shoutout To One Of My Other Favorite Players The 🐐. The Icon. The Legend @theofficialai3"
@jamsullz: "caption!! too many people playing w his name!!"
Anthony was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Nuggets.
He spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise.
In addition to Denver, Anthony also spent time with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers (over 19 seasons).
Iverson and Anthony were teammates (on the Nuggets) for part of three years.