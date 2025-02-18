NBA Legend Allen Iverson Sends Heartfelt Message To Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is seen by many as the best player in NBA history.
The six-time NBA Champion inspired an entire generation of players.
On Monday, Jordan is celebrating his 62nd birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 62nd Birthday to 14x #NBAAllStar, 6x NBA champion, 6x #NBAFinals MVP, 5x NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Michael Jordan! #NBABDAY"
Many people wished Jordan a happy birthday, and one person who sent out a heartfelt message (via Instagram) was Philadlephia 76ers legend Allen Iverson.
His post had over 38,000 likes in one hour.
Iverson wrote: "Happy Birthday to the GOAT! The reason why the world knows Allen Iverson is because you gave me the vision. I always wanted to be like you! Thank you!! God bless and I wish you many more to come."
Iverson is one of the best guards of all time.
The Basketball Hall of Famer spent 14 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets (and 76ers).
He is most known for his time with Philadelphia.
His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.
While Iverson never won a title, he made the 2001 NBA Finals (and won the MVP Award that season).
As for Jordan, he is most known for his legendary run with the Bulls.
In addition, the 14-time NBA All-Star spent his final two seasons with the Washington Wizards.