NBA Legend Allen Iverson Sends Heartfelt Message To Steph Curry
On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score 104-101.
Despite the loss, Curry finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
He also made exciting NBA history.
Via Courtside Buzz: "Stephen Curry passed Allen Iverson for No. 28 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 24,371 career points!
29. Allen Iverson - 24,368
28. Stephen Curry - 24,371
27. Ray Allen - 24,506
26. Patrick Ewing - 24,815
25. Jerry West - 25,192
Where will Steph finish on the all-time scoring list?"
After the game, Iverson sent a heartfelt message to Curry (via Instagram).
Iverson wrote: "Congrats to my lil bro @StephenCurry30! It's been amazing to see you rewrite the game. Respect to the greatest shooter to ever do it! Well Deserved! #MyFavoritePlayer"
Iverson is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame guard played 14 seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages were 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 914 games.
As for Curry, he is in his 16th season playing for the Warriors.
The two-time MVP is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 31 games.