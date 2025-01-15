NBA Legend Allen Iverson Sends Heartfelt Message To Steph Curry

Stephen Curry passed Allen Iverson for No. 28 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 24,371 career points! 🪣



29. Allen Iverson - 24,368

28. Stephen Curry - 24,371

27. Ray Allen - 24,506

26. Patrick Ewing - 24,815

25. Jerry West - 25,192



