NBA Legend Allen Iverson Sends Message To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of one of the best NBA seasons of all time.
The 2025 MVP led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals (and won the Western Conference finals MVP).
Via StatMuse: "Guards with 45+ 30-point games in their 7th season:
Michael Jordan
Oscar Robertson
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
That's it."
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made a post to Instagram for Gilgeous-Alexander.
His post had over 150,000 likes.
Iverson wrote: "The only NBA players to win MVP and have 10+ playoff games of at least 30 points and 4 assists in the same season: @shai"
Many people commented on Iverson's post.
Kendrick Perkins: "AI is real one. Give flowers and show love the young fellas in today’s game. We don’t see this often 💪🏾💯🤞🏾"
@izherbie: "You’d average 40 in this era 🔥 The Answer!"
@motorcityhercules: "Iverson is a TRUE legend and a TRUE o.g. He STAYS showing love to the new era of superstars who deserve it and never rants about "what they wouldn't be able to do in his era" or how he "would average way more points if he played in this era"."
The Thunder will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals (against the Indiana Pacers) on Thursday night.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range through his first 16 games of the 2025 NBA playoffs.