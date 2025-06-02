Fastbreak

NBA Legend Allen Iverson Sends Message To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Allen Iverson made a post for Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ben Stinar

Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson speaks to the media prior to a halftime ceremony honoring his hall of fame induction before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson speaks to the media prior to a halftime ceremony honoring his hall of fame induction before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the middle of one of the best NBA seasons of all time.

The 2025 MVP led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals (and won the Western Conference finals MVP).

Via StatMuse: "Guards with 45+ 30-point games in their 7th season:

Michael Jordan
Oscar Robertson
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

That's it."

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made a post to Instagram for Gilgeous-Alexander.

His post had over 150,000 likes.

Iverson wrote: "The only NBA players to win MVP and have 10+ playoff games of at least 30 points and 4 assists in the same season: @shai"

Many people commented on Iverson's post.

Kendrick Perkins: "AI is real one. Give flowers and show love the young fellas in today’s game. We don’t see this often 💪🏾💯🤞🏾"

@izherbie: "You’d average 40 in this era 🔥 The Answer!"

@motorcityhercules: "Iverson is a TRUE legend and a TRUE o.g. He STAYS showing love to the new era of superstars who deserve it and never rants about "what they wouldn't be able to do in his era" or how he "would average way more points if he played in this era"."

NBA.
May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks at his western conference finals MVP trophy after his team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the western conference finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals (against the Indiana Pacers) on Thursday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range through his first 16 games of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.