NBA Legend Alonzo Mourning Sends Heartfelt Message To Julius Erving
Julius Erving is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
Many Hall of Famers looked up to him as they began their basketball journey.
One of those players was 2006 NBA Champion Alonzo Mourning.
The seven-time All-Star made a post to Instagram for Erving's upcoming 75th birthday.
He wrote: "Playing golf with my childhood idol today. When I got my first red white and blue ABA basketball at age 8, I wanted fly through the air like Julius “Dr J” Erving. A mix of class, style, and basketball. A living iconic legend. Blessings to celebrate his birthday weekend. Happy 75th Doc!!!"
Many people left comments on the post.
Dre Bly: "Heck yeah!!! Before MJ it was Dr J ‼️"
Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard: "Love this pic. I was lucky enough to work with him and what a true gentleman!!!"
Amy Audibert: "This is pretty incredible!!!"
Keith Haymes Keith Haymes: "A ground-breaking, wonderful guy, who was the original, for so, soo many amazing achievements 🌟"
Mourning played 15 years for the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and New Jersey Nets.
The two-time Defensive Player of The Year had career averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.8 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field in 838 games.
As for Erving, he had a legendary run in the ABA before spending 11 NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 1983 NBA Champion had total averages of 24.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.