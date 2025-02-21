Fastbreak

NBA Legend Alonzo Mourning Sends Heartfelt Message To Julius Erving

Former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning made a post for Julius Erving.

Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Tri State head coach Julius Erving during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Julius Erving is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.

Many Hall of Famers looked up to him as they began their basketball journey.

Unknown date; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) drives to the basket to dunk the ball in front of Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) at the Boston Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images / Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

One of those players was 2006 NBA Champion Alonzo Mourning.

The seven-time All-Star made a post to Instagram for Erving's upcoming 75th birthday.

He wrote: "Playing golf with my childhood idol today. When I got my first red white and blue ABA basketball  at age 8, I wanted fly through the air like Julius “Dr J” Erving. A mix of class, style, and basketball. A living iconic legend. Blessings to celebrate his birthday weekend. Happy 75th Doc!!!"

Many people left comments on the post.

Dre Bly: "Heck yeah!!! Before MJ it was Dr J ‼️"

Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard: "Love this pic. I was lucky enough to work with him and what a true gentleman!!!"

Amy Audibert: "This is pretty incredible!!!"

Keith Haymes Keith Haymes: "A ground-breaking, wonderful guy, who was the original, for so, soo many amazing achievements 🌟"

Aug 8, 2014; Springfield, MA, USA; Seven-time NBA all-star Alonzo Mourning is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame during the 2014 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Mourning played 15 years for the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and New Jersey Nets.

The two-time Defensive Player of The Year had career averages of 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.8 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field in 838 games.

As for Erving, he had a legendary run in the ABA before spending 11 NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 1983 NBA Champion had total averages of 24.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.

