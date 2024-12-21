NBA Legend Amar'e Stoudemire Reveals What It Was Like Playing With Steve Nash On Suns
Amar'e Stoudemire is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
He is most known for his run with the Suns where he made five of his six All-Star Games.
A big reason for his success was that he played with Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash.
Recently, Stoudemire spoke about Nash (h/t The OGs).
Stoudemire: "Steve was the ultimate point guard... When Nash came in with all the pieces we had, he fit right in perfectly. All it took was maybe two or three practices. I'm telling him how I like the ball, where I want it, he pass it right to me, make a move see what I can do... We had to make sure was in shape... When Nash get the basketball, he taking one dribble and he's passing the ball up the court."
The Suns were one of the best teams in the league (and Nash won two MVP Awards).
However, they were never able to reach the NBA Finals, which makes them one of the most talented teams that were unable to win a title.
Via Ballislife.com: "Amar'e Stoudemire is a nominee for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025!
Rookie of the Year in 2003 and then All-NBA 1st or 2nd Team 5 times between 2005-2011"
Following the Suns, Stoudemire went on to play for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat over 14 seasons.
His career averages were 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field in 846 games.