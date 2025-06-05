Fastbreak

NBA Legend Blake Griffin Reacts To Jamal Crawford's Heartfelt Instagram Post

LA Clippers legend Blake Griffin commented on his former teammate's post.

Apr 22, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) hugs teammate Jamal Crawford after he was fouled during 2nd quarter action in game two in the first round of the 2013 NBA playoffs at Staples Center. Left is Clipper guard Chris Paul. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Jamal Crawford was a very exciting NBA player over 20 seasons.

One of his most notable stops was with the LA Clippers where he won two 6th Man of The Year Awards.

On Thursday, Crawford made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: "If you weren’t our son, I would still say” he’s one of the coolest kids I know” The emails we get from school personnel far outweigh the hoop write ups. Keep being a thinker, keep being fearless , keep being a leader, keep being kind, keep being you, keep God first. Stay HUMBLE AND HUNGRY! Happy born day son. We love you to the moon and back!

How it started. How it’s going.

@jjcrawford11"

One person who left a message on his post was Blake Griffin.

Griffin wrote: "HBD young JJ!!"

NBA (and Clippers) fans will enjoy seeing the social media interaction.

While the Clippers were never able to make a deep run, those teams that featured (Crawford and Griffin) were among the most exciting in recent NBA history.

Via @LAClippersMuse: "Blake Griffin as a Clipper:

— 21.6 PPG
— 9.3 RPG
— 4.2 APG
— 51% FG
— ROY
— 5 Time All Star
— 4 Time All NBA"

Crawford also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

He had career averages of 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 1,327 games.

