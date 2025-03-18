Fastbreak

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Allen Iverson Statement

Carmelo Anthony spoke about his former Denver Nuggets teammate.

Ben Stinar

Mar 13, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony reacts during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 117-94.Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-Imagn Images
Allen Iverson and Carmelo Anthony are two of the most popular players in NBA history.

They briefly spent time together as teammates on the Denver Nuggets (2006-09).

Recently, Anthony made a bold statement about Iverson (via Roots Of Fight).

Anthony: "When you talk about NBA, you can't talk about nobody outside of A.I. when it comes to changing the culture. Just somebody that's bringing a whole different dynamic and culture to the NBA... He was the guy. He was the leader. When it came to bringing that flare, that swag, that different aura, that different mentality."

Many fans reacted to Anthony's kind words in the comments.

@keeramichelle: "Impossible not to mention A.I ❤️ you don’t love basketball if you don’t"

@fancyy_nancy: "The Answer! Absolutely he deserves all his flowers. My Favorite player of all time 💪🏽"

@classicdre1974: "If you lived and breathed in the AI era! It was magical, and everyone in this culture owes him and the roots of this change! Top 5 cultural icon throughout sports, any sport @theofficialai3"

@latebutblooming: "CHUCK!!!!! My man, my man, my man! So happy Allen is getting his flowers while he’s still around to receive them. He deserves it all 😍😍😍🐐🐐🐐"

@isaacvasquez93: "My 2 favorite players of all time!!💯💯"

Feb 16, 2010; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at the Wachovia Center. The Heat defeated the 76ers 105-78. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images / Howard Smith-Imagn Images

In addition to the Nuggets, Iverson also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies over part of 14 seasons.

While he never won an NBA Championship, the Hall of Fame guard was the 2001 MVP (and reached the 2001 Finals).

