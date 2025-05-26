Fastbreak

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Cooper Flagg Statement

Carmelo Anthony spoke about former Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Ben Stinar

Sep 26, 2016; White Plains, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony addresses the media during the New York Knicks Media Day at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg is coming off an outstanding freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.

The 18-year-old led the team to the Final Four.

He also averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.

Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks).

Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 13): "The DX database (8000+ measurements) says Cooper Flagg's dimensions bear close physical similarities to Scottie Pippen. Very different playstyle but will be similarly asked to guard and slide all over the floor in Dallas."

Recently, NBA legend (and future Hall of Famer) Carmelo Anthony spoke about Flagg.

Anthony (via Podcast P with Paul George): "Cooper is nice. Cooper is the real deal... We haven't seen in a while somebody dominate like dominate every stop he went too. He's dominating... I'm very high on his game. To me, he doesn't do anything great... He just do a lot of s**t very good."

Anthony is one of the best college, NBA and Olympic players of all time.

Therefore, his opinion is extremely noteworthy.

Via Real Sports (on March 28): "Cooper Flagg is the youngest player in NCAA history to record 30/5/5 in a tournament game."

The 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25.

This season, the Mavs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

