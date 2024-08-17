NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Ja Morant Statement
Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
In addition, he is among the most accomplished Team USA Basketball players (he won three Gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016).
Team USA won their fifth straight Gold medal last week, and recently, Anthony spoke about how the team will look in 2028 when the Olympics are in Los Angeles (via 7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony talked about Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant potentially being on the roster.
He also referenced how iconic a Morant Team USA jersey would be (comparing it to Allen Iverson).
Anthony: "You still got Ja. People have forgotten all about Ja... That Ja USA jersey. That's like the A.I. USA jersey. I would love to see Ja, Ant, Tatum. I would love to see Ja getting another opportunity."
Morant is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games due to suspension and injury.
He still averaged an impressive 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
There is no question that Morant will be an intriguing candidate to land a spot with the 2028 Olympic team.
Via Basketball Forever on July 17: "How Team USA could look in 2028 👀
🔸 Jalen Brunson 🔸 Devin Booker 🔸 Anthony Edwards 🔸 Jayson Tatum 🔸 Bam Adebayo
🔸 Ja Morant 🔸 Tyrese Haliburton 🔸 Jaylen Brown 🔸 Chet Holmgren 🔸 Paolo Banchero
🔸 De'Aaron Fox 🔸 Cooper Flagg"
As for Anthony, he retired in 2023 after playing 19 seasons.