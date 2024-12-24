NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Ja Morant Statement
Ja Morant has returned to his All-Star form after only appearing in nine games last season (due to suspension and injury).
The Memphis Grizzlies star is currently averaging 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest on the third seed in the Western Conference.
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke highly of the 25-year-old point guard on his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony on Morant: "We love comeback stories. I think that's what makes sports. We get a chance to look at somebody rise and fall... He's in a really good space right now, and people forgetting about Ja... When Ja gets that moment, he ain't giving it back. I think he's so hungry right now... Everybody's against him, nobodies on his side, he's hooping, he's letting you know it, I'm still here... And I'm getting better as a person."
Anthony is one of the most popular players in NBA history, so those are strong words for a young star to hear from a future Hall of Famer.
They were able to face off nine times before the end of Anthony's career (in 2022).
Over those matchups, Morant had a 5-4 record.
Arguably, the most impressive thing about Morant's return to the court is that the Grizzlies have gone 20-10 to start the season.
They are just a half-game back of the Houston Rockets for second (and 4.0 games back of the OKC Thunder for first).
On Thursday evening, the Grizzlies will host the Toronto Raptors.