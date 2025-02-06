Fastbreak

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Luka Doncic Statement After Lakers Trade

Former Lakers player Carmelo Anthony spoke about Luka Doncic.

Ben Stinar

Oct 24, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrate a win after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrate a win after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best players in NBA history.

Since retiring, the future Hall of Famer has had a successful podcast (7 PM in Brooklyn).

Following Sunday's trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony made a bold statement about the 25-year-old superstar.

Anthony (via his podcast): "I think we going to see a different Luka. He understand the bright lights. Him going to LA, putting that Lakers jersey on can like ignite a whole differnt fuse that pepple haven't even seen yet. Bron can actually get to Luka and show him the work ethic, how to get in shape."

Doncic is expected to form one of the best duos in the NBA with LeBron James.

He comes to the Mavs with averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.

Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite James being 40, he still remains one of the top-25 players in the league.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.

As Anthony notes, James' influence over Doncic may be able to unlock his game to another level.

Feb 14, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony spent the final year of his career playing for the Lakers (2021-22).

The ten-time NBA All-Star played 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets (and Lakers).

