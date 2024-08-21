NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Steph Curry Statement
Steph Curry had already established himself as one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
However, the Golden State Warriors superstar added more to his legacy earlier this month when he carried Team USA (over the final two games) to a Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Via StatMuse: "Steph last two games:
30.0 PPG
8.5 3PM
62.5 FG%
65.4 3P%
His first, last and only Olympics."
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Curry on his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "He's the greatest shooter I've ever seen. He's a hell of a player. He is a great player... He's one of the greatest players to ever grace this game. I don't think we probably will ever see this again. Let's appreciate this window of what we have with Steph."
Curry has an incredible resume, which also includes four NBA Championships, two MVPs and a Finals MVP.
He is still among the best players in the NBA at 36 and is coming off a season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via StatMuse: "Steph Curry:
— 10x All-Star
— 10x All-NBA
— 2x MVP
— 1st unanimous MVP
— WCF MVP
— FMVP
— 2x Scoring Champ
— NBA Top 75
And now, a Gold Medalist."
As for Anthony, he won three Gold medals (2008, 2012 and 2016).