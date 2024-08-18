NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Devin Booker Statement
Devin Booker spent this summer playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
He was one of the team's best players and helped them win the Gold medal over France (which was his second time winning a Gold medal).
Many people have given high praise to Booker for his willingness to step into a new role.
Most recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about Booker (via his podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, h/t ClutchPoints).
Anthony: "The one person on the team who had to change their role was Devin Booker. I've accepted the role of being a pick and pop guy... Devin Booker comes from that. In college, he came from that He came off the bench. He's used to earning his minutes and working his way and hard work. People forget about that. He was more adaptable to that role. He was the unsung hero on that team. That's hard to do."
Booker finished the closeout game against France with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field.
Anthony's words sound a lot like those of head coach Steve Kerr, who shared a similar message after the Olympics.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic on August 10: "Steve Kerr shouts out Devin Booker at the end of the U.S. press conference. "He was incredible this entire round. Just what he does, play to play to play. Rock solid. Completely changed his role from the NBA to now. He was kind of our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.""