NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Bronny James remains among the biggest storylines in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers rookie has had a strong G League season (and has been playing better in the NBA as of late).
In a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke highly of Bronny.
Anthony: "In a couple years, Bronny going to be a real NBA player. Like, a real, real solid NBA player."
In 11 G League games, Bronny has averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.
Via @NBAStatGuy_ (on March 25): "There are 16 players in the g league that are 20 years old or younger (min 5 games).
Among them Bronny ranks:
1st in ppg
1st in assists
1st in steals
2nd in defrtg
3rd in TS%"
Considering Anthony is one of the best players of all time, NBA fans will likely enjoy hearing his bold take about Bronny.
The future Hall of Famer also spent time with LeBron James on the Lakers during the 2021-22 season.
Right now, the Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.
They will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bronny is averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 23 NBA games for the Lakers.