NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Instagram Post
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the best (and most popular) players of all time.
Sunday marked the five-year anniversary of his passing.
Via Complex Sports: "January 26th marks the heartbreaking loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, a day that forever impacts the world. 🙏
Mamba & Mambacita forever ♾💜💛"
Many people around the NBA world acknowledged the day.
One person who sent out an Instagram post was Carmelo Anthony.
His post had nearly 90,000 likes in six hours.
Anthony wrote: "Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."
Many fans commented on Anthony's post.
@carmine_izzys_mama: "Prayers for Kobe's family and friends❤️#STAYME7O"
@saultrippin: "🐐🐐❤️❤️ over 30PpG Club I miss you Both Guys real Legends of Scoring 🏀"
@gueits: "5 years feels yesterday. I still cannot believe it 😪"
J.R. Smith, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love and Norman Powell were among the NBA players to like Anthony's post.
Anthony and Bryant faced off against each other 39 times.
Bryant had a 24-15 advantage in those matchups.
Their last meeting came on March 13, 2016, when the Knicks beat the Lakers by a score of 90-87.
Anthony led the way with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Via SLAM in 2019: "Real recognize real.
Kobe says Carmelo is the toughest player he's ever had to guard."
Bryant was the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.
He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.
The Hall of Famer won five NBA Championships.