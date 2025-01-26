Fastbreak

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Instagram Post

Carmelo Anthony made an Instagram post for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Ben Stinar

Sep 26, 2016; White Plains, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony addresses the media during the New York Knicks Media Day at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2016; White Plains, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony addresses the media during the New York Knicks Media Day at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images / Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is one of the best (and most popular) players of all time.

Sunday marked the five-year anniversary of his passing.

Via Complex Sports: "January 26th marks the heartbreaking loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, a day that forever impacts the world. 🙏

Mamba & Mambacita forever ♾💜💛"

Many people around the NBA world acknowledged the day.

One person who sent out an Instagram post was Carmelo Anthony.

His post had nearly 90,000 likes in six hours.

Anthony wrote: "Sometimes you never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

Many fans commented on Anthony's post.

@carmine_izzys_mama: "Prayers for Kobe's family and friends❤️#STAYME7O"

@saultrippin: "🐐🐐❤️❤️ over 30PpG Club I miss you Both Guys real Legends of Scoring 🏀"

@gueits: "5 years feels yesterday. I still cannot believe it 😪"

J.R. Smith, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Love and Norman Powell were among the NBA players to like Anthony's post.

NBA
Mar 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) talks with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (right) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Anthony and Bryant faced off against each other 39 times.

Bryant had a 24-15 advantage in those matchups.

Their last meeting came on March 13, 2016, when the Knicks beat the Lakers by a score of 90-87.

Anthony led the way with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Via SLAM in 2019: "Real recognize real.

Kobe says Carmelo is the toughest player he's ever had to guard."

Bryant was the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft.

He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

The Hall of Famer won five NBA Championships.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.