NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Makes Honest Jimmy Butler Statement Amid Heat Trade Rumors
Jimmy Butler is currently away from the Miami Heat while he serves a seven-game suspension.
The Heat appear ready to move on from the six-time NBA All-Star, who ESPN's Shams Charania reported wants a trade.
Via The Miami Heat on Jan 3: "We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks. Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."
Recently, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony made an honest statement about Butler (via 7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "I see that Jimmy has lost his love for the game, and this is unlike Jimmy. Jimmy is a workaholic; Jimmy works extremely hard... This ain't the Jimmy that I know. Something is going on with Jimmy... Pat, the best thing to do is just part ways."
Butler had been averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field 37.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is in his sixth season playing for Miami after signing with the franchise in the summer of 2019.
While they haven't won a title, Butler has led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in that span.
The Heat will play the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.